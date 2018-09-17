Hue Jackson: Browns love Josh Gordon but we did what we had to do as an organization

After six years of enduring every off-field incident, suspension and setback in the hopes that Josh Gordon would finally realize his ungodly potential, the Browns announced over the weekend that they would be releasing the wide receiver on Monday, days after he showed up to the facility late and was “not himself,” according to Cleveland.com.

But the Browns could also choose to trade Gordon, a freakish athlete who is unstoppable when he’s focused on football, something that has rarely been the case during his career. Several teams are interested and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Gordon is hoping to land in either Dallas or San Francisco.

Cleveland prefers to trade WR Josh Gordon out of the AFC, and to an NFC team, and that’s the Browns’ current intent, per sources. Gordon knows he has no say in where he is traded, but the two places he’s hoping to land are with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2018

Meanwhile, the Browns, who could be 2-0 but are 0-1-1, are moving on — and that includes Hue Jackson keeping his team informed.

“I always talk to the team in those situations,” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “It wasn’t about keeping that out. I’ve always been honest and up front with our guys about what we’re doing as an organization ’cause I think that’s the way it should be. They should know. I told them that last night. Nobody flinched. They understood it. We wish Josh well on his journey. We all love and respect Josh but we had to do what we felt we had to do as an organization.”

Is Jackson worried that such a move could upset the locker room?

“It could if you’re not strong enough,” he said. “I just think we have strong enough leaders in the room and when you’re honest with them and you tell them what’s going on, if you walk out there and you’re not sure why this is happening, then that’s different. (When) they know, they process that real quickly and understand what we need to get done. We move on.”

Offensive lineman Joel Bitonio confirmed what Jackson told reporters.

“[Jackson] told us what it was and said we’ve got to go out there and battle with the guys we have and that’s what we tried to do,” he said, adding: “It’s unfortunate. He’s been around a long time. I’ve been around him for five years now, and it’s tough ’cause he’s a good guy and you hope he gets all the help he can get and he stays out of trouble.”

Running back Carlos Hyde, who was acquired in the offseason, said “I definitely think we’ll be all right” with Antonio Callaway and Rashard Higgins, but added: “It’s part of the business, man. No shocker, honestly. You see crazy stuff all the time across the league. You’ve got to stay locked in. We had a game today we had to focus on.”

Gordon could be traded by 4pm Monday NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports that the trade compensation could “be legit.”