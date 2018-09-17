Falcons Dispute Report of How Long Knee Injury Will Sideline RB Devonta Freeman

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons are disputing a report that running back Devonta Freeman will be out for as long as three weeks with a knee injury.

Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he considers Freeman day to day.

Freeman injured his right knee in a Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and didn’t play in Sunday’s 31-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

ESPN reported that Freeman will miss two to three weeks with a contusion, which would rule him out of next weekend’s NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints and possibly a Sept. 30 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quinn says he’s “not sure where that report came from. It certainly didn’t come from us.”

But the coach continues to be vague about Freeman’s return, saying he’ll be cleared only when he shows the “same explosion that he plays with.”

___

