Emmy Awards 2018 red carpet

Tina Fey attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson and Emmys co-host Colin Jost attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Adina Porter attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Justin Hartley attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles,.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Hannah Zeile attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown (L) and Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Britney Young attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Andy Samberg attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emmy co-hosts Colin Jost (L) and Michael Che arrive for the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Mandy Patinkin (L) and Kathryn Grody attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Marc Maron attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Regina King attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Deon Cole attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Madeline Brewer attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Heidi Klum attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Aidy Bryant (L) and Kate McKinnon attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Nancy O’Dell attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Ellie Kemper attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Joseph Fiennes attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Yvonne Orji attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Noah Schnapp attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Kristen Bell attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Dakota Fanning attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Alexis Bledel attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Joe Keery (L) and Maika Monroe attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tatiana Maslany attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gaten Matarazzo attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Angela Sarafyan attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Charlie Brooker (L) and Annabel Jones attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Credit: Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images
Noah Schnapp arrives for the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018.
Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
