Emily’s List of Weekday Activities – September 18, 2018

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga and in nearby cities this week.

You’ll get a chance to relax and drink a beer Tuesday night at Brewga.

That’s a combination of brew and yoga.

Head over to the Chattanooga Brewing Company for some yoga exercises, while drinking a draft beer at the same time.

The class starts at 6:30 p.m., and lasts an hour.

If you’d like to check out a weeknight baseball game, the Atlanta Braves are taking on the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night.

The game starts at 7:35 p.m. at SunTrust Park.

The Braves also play the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:35 p.m., Thursday and Friday.

Platinum selling artist and rapper, Drake, is stopping in Nashville Tuesday night for his Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour.

He’ll be performing some of the songs off his latest album, Scorpion.

The show starts at 7 p.m. CT at the Bridgestone Arena.

Spend your lunch break this Wednesday outside near the new Miller Park to kick off the Noontunes Concert Series.

Dr. B and the Ease will be performing some ’80s soul music.

The event starts at 12 p.m. at Miller Plaza.

Wildlife meets nightlife Thursday night at the Nashville Zoo’s biggest fundraiser.

The zoo is hosting its annual Sunset Safari, where you can interact with the animals, have food and drinks from dozens of Nashville restaurants, and enjoy live entertainment – all while supporting a good cause

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. CT.