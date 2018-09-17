Donaldson gets 20 years for killing son-in-law in Ooltewah

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man convicted of second degree murder in Hamilton County has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Back in May, after 5 hours of jury deliberation the jury returned a guilty verdict against 57-year old Glen Donaldson.

He was originally charged with first degree murder, but the jury settled for second degree.

Jurors concluded Donaldson shot and killed his son-in-law, Adam Levi, at Levi’s Ooltewah home in December of 2016.

The defense says Donaldson told 911 Levi was threatening him with a knife, so he shot him.