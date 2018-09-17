Dawgs Face The Big Arm of Missouri Quarterback Drew Locke

Georgia once again faces Missouri quarterback Drew Locke this weekend. The senior gun slinger could possibly be the top pick in the NFL draft next April. In just three games for the Tigers this season, Locke already has over a thousand yards passing.

Said Smart:”I don’t know if his arm can get any stronger. He can make every throw. He threw the ball almost out of the stadium last year on us. I think the biggest thing is his maturity level. His confidence. He has seen the coverages. He has seen the checks. He understands where he wants to go with the ball. He has got as fast of a release as I have ever seen.”