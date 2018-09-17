Celebrating the U.S. Constitution in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Can you recite the pre-amble to the United States Constitution?

It used to be a requirement for 5th and 6th graders.

For those who’ve forgotten…or never learned it, residents and court officials today read the entire document on the steps of the federal courthouse.

“Under the authority of the United States. . .”

This is Constitution day, the Chattanooga Chapter of the Federal Bar Association..along with the staff of the U.S. District court for the eastern District of Tennessee sponsored the public reading.

September 17 is the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.

It turned out to be the bedrock of our form of government.

“They’re complaining about the president, about the congress, about the vote, they’re complaining about so many different things..but not the constitution. That’s one of the things that brings us together as a people.”

The document and its’ 27 amendments was read in 110 segments with citizens who volunteered and members of the federal bar association.

Past Bar Assc. President Donna Mikel says “There has never been a more important time for the public to take part in government and take part in the future of our democracy, so we believe it’s critical.”

A little known fact—More than 11,000 proposed amendments to the constitution have been introduced in Congress.

Thirty three have gone to the states to be ratified, and twenty seven have received the necessary approval from the states to actually become amendments .

Asst. Defender Gianna Maio says “They’re doing a component right now in their course work on the constitution, so there’s a number of them who’ve signed up to read portions of the constitution, and also go to the courtroom, to learn a little bit more about what we do every day to protect their constitutional rights um, as federal attorneys.”