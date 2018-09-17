Congressional candidates discuss the U.S. Constitution

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Two Congressional candidates talked about the Constitution at Chattanooga State Community College Monday night.

Republican Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and his Democratic opponent in the November election Dr. Danielle Mitchell were on a panel to discuss “The Role of the Constitution: How Can We Cross the Political Divide.”

The event was in light of Constitution Day.

Both had the opportunity to speak.

Congressman Fleischmann described the Constitution as a rule book.

And while it has been amended, it’s not static.

He also talked about its history and how its applied.

Dr. Mitchell referred to it as living document.

One that does change.

She also gave her view on what needs to be changed.

“So it is one way to honor our Constitution and again looking at what the tenets of the Constitution are there to really achieve for our Nation, and this is also a think a vehicle to be able to discuss as the theme of today’s event is, which is healing the political divide,” Dr. Mitchell said.

“This is a day of celebration for Americans. It’s not about Republican or Democrat it’s really not even political it’s official, and we really just want to do what I love to do best and that’s teach our students,” Congressman Fleischmann said.

Aside from sharing remarks, the two also took questions from the audience, and graded how the country is doing on certain issues.