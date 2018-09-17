College football rankings: SEC takes half of the top 10 in CBS Sports 129 after Week 3

Alabama and Ohio State were already our No. 1 and No. 2 in the CBS Sports 129, a comprehensive ranking of all 129 FBS college football teams, but the top of the rankings have a few new faces in new places following a wild Week 3.

Georgia and Oklahoma did a 3-4 swap with the Bulldogs one spot back of No. 2 Ohio State, which held steady after beating TCU this week. The No. 5 spot, previously occupied by Auburn, was not taken the next team up, Clemson, but rater by LSU after it soared from No. 16 to No. 5 following its walk-off win in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

Wisconsin’s loss to BYU did not result in as friendly of an adjustment as that for Auburn with Penn State and Mississippi State both making four-spot jumps up into the top 10. Elsewhere, Oklahoma State was one of the biggest movers of the weekend, and Notre Dame dropped out of the top 10 despite a victory as voters took note of the Irish struggling to put Vanderbilt away.

College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top-25 below, and 26-129 on our rankings page.

Rank Team Record Previous 1 Alabama 3-0 1 2 Ohio State 3-0 2 3 Georgia 3-0 4 4 Oklahoma 3-0 3 5 LSU 3-0 16 6 Clemson 3-0 6 7 Penn State 3-0 11 8 Auburn 2-1 5 9 Mississippi State 3-0 13 10 Stanford 3-0 9 11 Virginia Tech 2-0 10 12 Notre Dame 3-0 8 13 Washington 3-0 17 14 West Virginia 2-0 12 15 Oklahoma State 3-0 33 16 TCU 2-1 14 17 UCF 2-0 18 18 Iowa 3-0 21 19 Texas A&M 2-1 24 20 Miami 2-1 29 21 Wisconsin 2-1 7 22 Michigan 2-1 20 23 Boston College 3-0 34 24 Duke 3-0 26 25 Colorado 3-0 25

Biggest movers

Oklahoma State (+18) : A big takeaway from the weekend was Oklahoma State seemingly showing, in a 23-point win against Boise State, that it deserves the same Big 12 contender status as TCU and its Bedlam rival Oklahoma.

: A big takeaway from the weekend was Oklahoma State seemingly showing, in a 23-point win against Boise State, that it deserves the same Big 12 contender status as TCU and its Bedlam rival Oklahoma. LSU (+11): No team did more to both silence its critics and establish its reputation as a contender than LSU, which now sits in the top five after beating Auburn on the road in an epic SEC West battle.

No team did more to both silence its critics and establish its reputation as a contender than LSU, which now sits in the top five after beating Auburn on the road in an epic SEC West battle. Boston College (+11): The BC offense is explosive, runs fast and might be good enough to cause some real problems in the ACC Atlantic for Clemson. We’ve got a while before that head-to-head meeting on Nov. 10 in Chestnut Hill, but for now, our experts have bumped Steve Addazio’s group into the top 25.

The BC offense is explosive, runs fast and might be good enough to cause some real problems in the ACC Atlantic for Clemson. We’ve got a while before that head-to-head meeting on Nov. 10 in Chestnut Hill, but for now, our experts have bumped Steve Addazio’s group into the top 25. Wisconsin (-14): A big-time correction on the Badgers after several experts started the year with Wisconsin in our College Football Playoff predictions. That top-four status will now have to be earned on the field as this early hole forces Wisconsin to run the table in order to compete for a national title.

A big-time correction on the Badgers after several experts started the year with Wisconsin in our College Football Playoff predictions. That top-four status will now have to be earned on the field as this early hole forces Wisconsin to run the table in order to compete for a national title. Maryland (-37): After breaking into the top 25 a week ago, the Terps fell from No. 22 to No. 59 after losing to Temple. It’s an age-old CBS Sports 129 tenet: lose at home to a team that lost to an FCS team in the same month and you’re going to see a big drop in our rankings.

