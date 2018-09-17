Turning seniors into cyber citizens through new class

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – More and more seniors are wading into cyber space, but many are still reluctant to try it out.

Just creating a Facebook page is a challenge to many Americans…but the ones who have mastered it seem to be having a great time.

Many of them have been through the Cyber Seniors Class offered in the Erlanger Health Science Center.

Last year’s event was so popular Chattanooga State sponsored another one this afternoon.

The free class was specifically designed to help seniors overcome their fear of the technology world.

Savitha Pinnepalli at Chattanooga State tells us “We have each student paired with a senior citizen, they do an interview with the senior citizen trying to figure out what skill sets, technology skill sets they have right now, and identify the technology skills gaps, and then they create a customized training, and we have created a booklet with assorted activities.”

More than 30 seniors were there for today’s class.