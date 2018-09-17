Chattanooga Police investigate shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting in Brainerd.

The victim arrived at the hospital with a non life threatening wound.

The call of a person shot came in before 2 AM.

Investigators placed the crime scene in the 3700 block of Chula Vista Drive, a neighborhood just a few blocks off of Brainerd Road and South Germantown.

Police actually charged with shooting victim, 23 year old Corey Reynolds, with a crime.

They charged him on warrants related to the shooting… possession of marijuana for resale and tampering with evidence.

If you have information on the case, please contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525. You can remain anonymous.