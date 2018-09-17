Changes for 2 intersections in downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Department of Transportation is messing with a couple of downtown intersections this week.

Both will be converted from 2-way stops to 4-way stops.

The first is the intersection at the north end of the Finley Stadium parking lot… West Main at Carter Street and Reggie White Blvd. The Main Street traffic used to have the right of way. Now everybody stops.

The other intersection is West 13th Street and the Highway 27 off ramp. Same goes here.

Neither direction will have the right of way.

Work begins on the two intersections on Tuesday and go through Wednesday. Be careful and be wary before Chattanooga’s finest get a crack at you.