Brewers' Christian Yelich becomes fifth player in MLB history with two cycles in one season

Baseball history was made Monday night at Miller Park.

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich collected his second cycle of 2018, becoming only the fifth player in history with multiple cycles in one season. Yelich had his first cycle as part of a six-hit onslaught on Aug. 30. Both of his cycles have come against the Reds.

Here are the five players with multiple cycles in a season:

Christian Yelich, 2018 Brewers

Aaron Hill , 2012 Diamondbacks

, 2012 Diamondbacks Babe Herman, 1931 Brooklyn Robins

Tip O’Neill, 1887 St. Louis Browns

John Reilly, 1883 Cincinnati Red Stockings

Yelich is the third player in the modern era (since 1900) with two cycles in one season. He is the first player in baseball history, modern era or otherwise, with two cycles against one team in a season.

During Monday’s win against Cincinnati (MIL 8, CIN 0), Yelich had a first-inning single, a third-inning double, a fifth-inning home run, and a sixth-inning triple. He was removed for a pinch-hitter after his fourth at-bat just to get him some rest in a blowout. Here are the cycle-clinching base hits:

Monday night’s 4-for-4 effort gives Yelich a .318/.385/.570 batting line for the season. The home run was his 31st of the season and his 20th since the All-Star break. Only Athletics slugger Khris Davis has more homers in the second half (22).

Coming into Monday, Yelich ranked second in the NL in batting average (.313), ninth in on-base percentage (.381), third in slugging percentage (.556), second in OPS (.937), fourth in OPS+ (146), fifth in total bases (295), and fifth in WAR (5.3). He is a legitimate MVP candidate and he has been everything the Brewers could have possibly wanted when they acquired him from the Marlins last offseason.