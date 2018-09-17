2018 Emmy Awards: Highlights, winners and live updates

TV’s biggest night is here. The Emmy Awards kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday with hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che of “Saturday Night Live.” The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” wasn’t eligible for last year’s Emmy season, but it’s back with a vengeance this year, leading the pack of Emmy nominees with 22 nods, including one for best drama. “Westworld” and “Saturday Night Live” tie for second place, with 21 nominations each.

Here’s how to watch the show.

Follow along for live updates below.

