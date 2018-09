TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A 12 year old boy is recovering after being shot over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday afternoon at a home on Gass Lane in Dade County, Georgia.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officers say two juveniles were playing with a handgun when it went off.

The boy was struck in the chest.

He was flown to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No charges have been filed in the case, but the investigation is ongoing.