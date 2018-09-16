Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores 500th career goal in style with spectacular roundhouse, no-look kick

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has amazed everywhere he’s been. The talented Swedish striker has probably pulled off more incredible goals than any other player of the last 20 years. From his wonder goals with Paris Saint-Germain to tearing it up as a young star at Ajax, there really isn’t anything he can’t do. On Saturday night, he proved it once again. Ibra scored his 500th career goal in style as the Los Angeles Galaxy took on Toronto FC. Down 3-0, he pulled off a no-look, roundhouse kick off the post. Take a look:

Add another stunner to the highlight reel of goals he’s scored throughout his career. It’s not a surprise at all because he’s been pulling off spectacular goals for years. You’ll notice in thee video above that he kept his eye on the ball, had the awareness of where the goal was and just kissed it off the post. Magician.

- Advertisement -

Just look at Michael Bradley’s face after the goal, because it says it all. It’s a face that reads, “We just got Zlataned, and there’s nothing we can do about it.”