WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 matches, card, start time, date, kickoff, location, rumors

Sunday is here, which means WWE Hell in a Cell is set to go down live from San Antonio, Texas, with a short eight-match card that is jam-packed with high-quality matches. Though SummerSlam was expected to be the end of the road for a number of WWE’s top-tier storylines, in all actuality, the show set the stage for the second half of the year with many rivalries set to continue at the first pay-per-view of the fall season.

Eight matches have been announced with one on the kickoff show, and it is not anticipated that there will be any surprises before Hell in a Cell begins. The event is anticipated to last between 4-5 hours with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before Hell in a Cell starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will offer live coverage of Hell in a Cell on Sunday night, so be sure to check back with us and follow along.

2018 WWE Hell in a Cell matches

WWE Universal Championship — Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman (Hell in a Cell Match): Rekindling one of the better feuds of the last year, Strowman promised Reigns that he will cash in his briefcase for a Hell in a Cell bout with the champion to stave off The Shield. Interesting twist to have Strowman announce his cash in for a specific match well ahead of time, but he has obviously enlisted some help in Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. It was announced on Monday that Mick Foley will serve as special guest referee.

WWE Championship — AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe: This feud has gotten exceedingly personal, and there is no better way to book a resolution than a Hell in a Cell match between the two long-time rivals. Unfortunately, it does not look like such a stipulation will be added, which is strange considering the intensity of the feud and the name of the PPV.

SmackDown Women’s Championship — Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch: At one point, it appeared as if this was going to be booked inside the structure. Instead, it will be a singles match between Flair and the recently-turned Lynch, who has added a nice edge to her character over the last few weeks since SummerSlam.

Raw Women’s Championship — Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss: The problem here is that Bliss had her arm in a sling the night after SummerSlam, which would have led one to believe that a rematch would not be in a cards. Instead, it is Rousey nursing “bruised ribs” entering the match.

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell Match): Though Orton did not interfere in Hardy’s latest title opportunity, aggression between these two continued after SummerSlam to the point that Hardy drove Orton through a table via Swanton Bomb. They will try to end their feud inside Hell in a Cell, a match Hardy has wanted to compete in throughout his career. Now the only question is whether he drops the Swanton off the top of the structure. Yikes.

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse: The first match announced for the event, this immediately follows Miz’s diabolical win over Bryan at SummerSlam via brass knuckles smuggled to ringside by Maryse. It will be interesting to see how this mixed tag team match unfolds considering Maryse is just a few months post-pregnancy, and Bella said just a few months ago that she was officially retired.

Raw Tag Team Championship — Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose: Though Ziggler & McIntyre just won the titles, they have already thwarted the B-Team in their rematch. Rollins, the intercontinental champion, will not defend his singles title on the show.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship — New Day (c) vs. Rusev Day (Kickoff Show): Rusev & Aiden English emerged victorious Tuesday night on SmackDown over The Bar to earn the championship opportunity on Sunday. When it seemed like a breakup was imminent between Rusev & English, they ultimately remained together. It may be time to add some titles to their friendship.

The following big-name superstars will not be competing at Hell in a Cell at this time: Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Elias, The Usos.