Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – September 16, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – On the fringes of Florence, then back to summer.



Clouds from Florence spill over the mountains and into the Tennessee Valley for Sunday. We will see a few off and on showers, too. Those showers will be more numerous east of I-75. Still breezy with winds 10-15mph, but noticeably cooler – highs around 80°.

More clouds and a few showers linger into Monday with highs in the low 80s.

We will start to clear out late Monday, and that clearing trend will continue through the day Tuesday. Tuesdays highs are back in the upper 80s.

The warming trend continues Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs around 90°.

We remain sunny and dry for Thursday, before a few afternoon showers and storms return to the forecast late in the week.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:23am & 7:49pm

Typical Highs & Lows: 84 & 63