Steelers vs. Chiefs: Live updates, score, statistics, results, highlights from Sunday's NFL game

Kansas City fell to Pittsburgh 13-19 the last time the two teams met; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Kansas City got past Pittsburgh with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 42-37. The success made it back-to-back wins for Kansas City.

Kansas City started the contest off right with 21 first-half points. Pittsburgh matched them to leave it all tied up at 21-21. The offense put that tie to bed by coming up with 21 points in the second half to win the game.

Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 326 yards and 6 touchdowns, was a major factor in Kansas City’s success. Travis Kelce was in the mix, too, providing Kansas City with 2 touchdowns. The victory bumped their record up to 2-0. The loss dropped Pittsburgh’s record to 0-1-1.

Kansas City looks to establish their home field advantage next week as they take on San Francisco at 1:00 p.m. As for Pittsburgh, they will face off against Tampa Bay.