Sorting the Sunday Pile, Week 2: Patrick Mahomes sets NFL TD record as Chiefs explode again

Two weeks does not a season make, but Chiefs fans should feel good about the future both immediate and long term. Patrick Mahomes is the truth and he is the engine that Andy Reid’s Ferrari offense always deserved. It’s almost preposterous to write about him for the second-straight week, but how could anything else lead this column, especially after spending the afternoon soaking in the Chiefs-Steelers shootout.

Once again, Mahomes came out of the gates scorching, throwing three touchdown passes in the first quarter alone, giving the Chiefs’ pedestrian defense enough of a cushion for Kansas City to win the game 42-37. That was just halfway to his end-of-game total, as Mahomes went toe-to-toe with Ben Roethlisberger from the second quarter on, piling up 326 passing yards. What’s scary about his game is the efficiency: Mahomes averaged more than 11 yards per attempt and completed more than 82 percent of his passes in this game.

It helps to have a slew of weapons surrounding any quarterback. The Chiefs have an armada around Mahomes. A week after featuring Tyreek Hill heavily, Andy Reid shifted the focus of the offense to explosive tight end Travis Kelce, who caught a pair of touchdown passes to go along with 107 receiving yards on seven catches.

Sammy Watkins didn’t get any buzz because he didn’t score, but he finished with 131 total yards, including six catches on seven targets. Hill was a non-factor early, but he ended up catching five balls for 90 yards and a touchdown.

All told, five different players caught touchdown passes for the Chiefs, which means Kansas City now has seven different players with an offensive touchdown on the season.

Watch the fifth touchdown of the day — it’s basically a short-levels attack in the red zone that gives Mahomes several pretty-easy-to-identify reads along with the option to keep the ball himself and run it in. Demarcus Robinson gets open (enough) in the back of the end zone and Mahomes fires the ball in there with the kind of velocity and accuracy a lot of guys don’t have the arm talent to pull off.

It is absolutely fair to worry about KC’s defense, and it might very well be a problem down the stretch, but right now the Chiefs’ plan to just outscore everyone looks like a pretty viable alternative. And that plan is working.

It’s because of Mahomes, who gives the Chiefs a much higher upside than Alex Smith. He can make any throw and has a physical skillset you don’t see from many human beings. But what I noticed in this game was Mahomes’ willingness to take what a defense gives him. He’s willing to play within the framework of Reid’s system, get aggressive when he needs to and check it down and let his playmakers do the work when it’s required.

That’s been the case the first two weeks of the season and there’s nothing to suggest it will slow down any time soon. The Chiefs have something special cooking and Reid’s offseason decision to put Mahomes under center this year is paying massive dividends early.

Fitzmagic might keep Jameis out of a job

As we all expected, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are alone in first place after two weeks of the NFL season. With Tampa having played the Saints in New Orleans and the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles at home, it’s a remarkable outcome regardless of the sustainability over the course of the season.

The long haul might be irrelevant for the quarterback position, though, as Ryan Fitzpatrick, AKA FitzMagic, is currently playing Jameis Winston out of a job. Fitzpatrick, through two games, is averaging an impossible 13.4 yards per pass attempt. He’s 2/2 on the season in terms of blasting past 400 passing yards in a game, and he’s done it against two defenses we thought would be good in the Saints and the Eagles.

He’s playing so well he showed up to the postgame media interview after the win over the Eagles dressed in DeSean Jackson’s clothes and looking exactly like Conor McGregor.

via Twitter

Fitz is FEELING HIMSELF. And can you blame him? the Buccaneers were left for dead after Jameis Winston was suspended for the first three weeks of the season and written off even more this week as underdogs to the Eagles without anyone on defense. But Tampa bottled up a bad-looking Philly offense led by Nick Foles while Fitzpatrick slung the ball around to the various Bucs offensive weapons.

Both D-Jax and O.J. Howard had 75+ yard plays, while four different players — Jackson, Howard, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin — all caught touchdown passes. We’ve seen Fitzpatrick get unholy hot before and play like a starting-caliber quarterback. He is in a contract year too, so who knows, maybe this is real.

At the very least, there’s absolutely no reason the Bucs should give Winston the job back in Week 4 against the Bears. There’s a couple reasons for this.

One, and most obviously, Fitzpatrick has earned the right to keep playing. You go with the hot hand in these situations and no one’s been hotter than Fitzpatrick through the first two weeks of the season. Worst case, the Bucs are 2-1 heading to Chicago, and even then, Winston shouldn’t be rewarded just for being a top draft pick. It sends the wrong message to the locker room.

Two, are we sure the fans want Winston? There are a lot of Bucs fans who felt squeamish about the idea of Winston stepping in under center after serving a three-game suspension while capitulating to a sexual assault accusation. The Buccaneers can make a smart football decision and appease fans in one fell swoop.

Three, the bye is in Week 5. That’s the best reason: you trot out Fitzpatrick again over the next two weeks, see what kind of magic he can summon up, try to get to 3-0 and then 4-0 and then you can reassess after the bye.

And four, a sneaky great reason for continuing to start Fitz — if he keeps winning and Winston sits on the bench, the Buccaneers would see their leverage in any potential future contract negotiations with Winston cranked up. I’m not saying they want to talk with Winston about a deal right now, but if they want to talk turkey with him at any point, being able to note that he was outplayed for Fitzpatrick over a lengthy stretch would hurt Winston’s claim that he deserves more money.