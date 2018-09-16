Ryan Fitzpatrick channels Conor McGregor with epic press conference look after big day

Unquestionably the biggest surprise of the first two weeks of the 2018 NFL season is the Fitzmagic in the water in Tampa, where Ryan Fitzpatrick has led the Buccaneers to a 2-0 start featuring wins over the Saints and Eagles. Fitz has thrown for over 400 yards and four touchdowns in each of Tampa’s first two games of the year, lifting the offense to all new heights.

He began the game Sunday with a 75-yard touchdown toss to DeSean Jackson.

He later found O.J. Howard for another 75-yard score.

He found Chris Godwin and Mike Evans for end zone trips as well, but not a single one of those touchdowns was the best thing Fitzpatrick did on Sunday. Nope. Because Fitzpatrick was serving LOOKS after the game, with a bit of an assist from DeSean Jackson.

“The chest hair is mine” is 100 percent the best line of the 2018 season thus far. And with 48 completions on 81 attempts, 819 passing yards and eight touchdowns through two weeks, the Fitzmagic is carrying Fitzpatrick to a level of buzz generated only by another Patrick.

Something tells me Fitzpatrick is going to keep this job when Jameis Winston returns from his suspension.