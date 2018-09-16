Ohio State vs. TCU score: No. 4 Buckeyes outlast hard-fought No. 15 Frogs with complete effort

Ryan Day’s final game as the acting head coach of No. 4 Ohio State was the signature win of his very brief head coaching career. The Buckeyes outlasted No. 15 TCU 40-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday night in an old-fashioned, Texas-style showdown that will likely carry enormous College Football Playoff ramifications when the committee begins to release standings.

It was a huge win over a ranked opponent only 20 minutes away from their turf, in the final game of permanent head coach Urban Meyer’s three-game suspension.

- Advertisement -

The Horned Frogs aren’t dead yet, though. They ran out of gas late, but Shawn Robinson’s work under center and Darius Anderson erupting as a big-play threat makes them a big factor in the Big 12.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Ohio State vs. TCU. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.