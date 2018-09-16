NFL odds, picks for Week 2: Advanced computer model loving Saints and Eagles

NFL odds have been moving up and down all week, and there are several major injuries to quarterbacks that bookmakers have been taking into account. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who led a miraculous comeback over the Bears last week, is questionable to play against the Vikings with a knee injury. Even if he does start, his health is a major in-game concern. In a line that’s swung several points already, the Packers are now three-point underdogs at Lambeau Field. Meanwhile, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel expects both Marcus Mariota (elbow) and backup Blaine Gabbert to play Sunday against the Texans, wreaking havoc on that game’s NFL odds. In fact, the Over-Under has dropped from 45 to 42. With so many Week 2 NFL odds on the move, you’ll want to see the NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

This proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017.

It finished Week 1 strong, nailing three of its final four picks, including backing the Jets (+281) on the money line in their 48-17 upset of the Lions on Monday night.

Now it has simulated every snap of Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and its Week 2 NFL picks are in.

One Week 2 NFL pick the model likes: the Eagles (-3) knock off the Buccaneers on the road.

Nick Foles continues to fill in for Carson Wentz and the model says he pushes for 300 yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs get 263 yards from Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was impressive in place of Jameis Winston (suspension) in Week 1, but the Eagles win straight-up 62 percent of the time and cover in well over half of simulations. Back the under (44) as well because that hits over 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 2 NFL picks, according to the model: the Saints (-9.5) bounce back and cover at home against the Browns, who will be without WR Josh Gordon.

The Saints were shocked at home in Week 1 when Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Buccaneers scored 48 points en route to victory. However, the model predicts New Orleans will re-group and get its first win of the season on Sunday.

The computer is projecting Drew Brees to complete 26-of-36 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns, while Michael Thomas secures eight receptions for 100 yards. Alvin Kamara follows up his big Week 1 performance with over 100 all-purpose yards at home against Cleveland. Mark Ingram, serving the second game of his four-game suspension, won’t play.

The model says the Browns get 263 yards through the air from Tyrod Taylor, while Carlos Hyde adds 56 more on the ground. However, the Saints cover one of the largest NFL spreads of the week in the Superdome against the Browns, who will reportedly trade or release Gordon next week. The model is also calling for 50 total points to be scored, clearing the total (49) by one.

The model also has a strong pick you need to see for the huge AFC Championship Game rematch between the Patriots and Jaguars, and is calling for a top Super Bowl contender to get shocked on the road by a huge underdog.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? Check out the latest NFL odds below

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 49)

Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins (-6, 48)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (+3, 44.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills (+7.5, 42.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers (-5, 53.5)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (+3.5, 42)

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3, 45)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-6, 44)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (-3, 42.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-13.5, 44.5)

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (-6, 48.5)

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (+1.5, 44)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-6.5, 45.5)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 42.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears (-3, 43)