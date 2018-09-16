New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Score, live updates, results, highlights for Sunday's NFL game

Eight months after a classic AFC title game, the Jaguars and Patriots will meet again in Week 2.

This time, the Patriots will be forced to leave the friendly environment of Gillette Stadium and face the Jaguars on their own turf. This time, the Jaguars will have the opportunity to prove that they really should’ve won that game back in January and advanced to the Super Bowl.

Eight months ago, the Patriots trailed the Jaguars by 10 points in the fourth quarter. Tom Brady proceeded to do what he does best, carving up the Jaguars’ vaunted defense for two fourth quarter touchdowns to vault the Patriots past the Jaguars. Along the way, controversy erupted on the “Myles Jack Wasn’t Down” play that could’ve resulted in a 17-point fourth quarter lead for the Jaguars, but didn’t, because the officials blew the play dead before Jack could return a fumble for a touchdown.

On Sunday, the two teams meet again in perhaps the best game of Week 2.

How to watch, stream

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

The game matters, and not just because of the Jaguars’ chance to take revenge. It matters because these two teams could be fighting for home-field advantage in December. Barring an injury to Brady, the Patriots will undoubtedly be in that position. The Jaguars aren’t a lock to be fighting for the top seed, but after the Patriots, they’re in that next group of AFC contenders. A win on Sunday would re-establish them as a powerhouse, and it could help ensure they don’t have to go to New England come January.

