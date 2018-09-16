Monday Night Football odds: Bears vs. Seahawks picks from proven expert who's 56-30 on totals

The Chicago Bears host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET to conclude NFL Week 2. Each team started the season with narrow losses. The latest Bears vs. Seahawks odds have the Monsters of the Midway as 3.5-point favorites, up one from the open, while the over-under for total points scored is 43.

Before you make any Seahawks vs. Bears picks, you’ll want to hear what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say. He’s on a roll with his NFL picks.

Tierney is a national sportswriter who has covered seven Super Bowls and he has an extreme gift for picking NFL over-unders. Tierney has been crushing the books on these picks for two-plus years now, going an astonishing 56-30 since the beginning of the 2016 season. Those who have followed his picks have seen massive returns.

In Week 1, he picked up where he left off last season, going 4-0 on NFL total plays for SportsLine members, and he’s 7-1 in his last eight NFL picks overall. He started the season by picking the under (45) on the Thursday night Falcons-Eagles opener — a game that produced just 30 points — and also nailed the over on Steelers-Browns and the Under on Rams-Raiders.

Now, Tierney has analyzed every matchup, every trend and every angle for Monday Night Football and locked in his strong over-under pick. He’s sharing it only over at SportsLine.

Tierney knows the Bears had the Packers in their sights before Aaron Rodgers returned from injury and led Green Bay to a dramatic 24-23 win at Lambeau Field. The Seahawks were uncharacteristically gashed by the Broncos in a narrow 27-24 loss in Denver. Tierney knows there’s reason to side with the under. It starts with a Bears defense that shut out the Packers in the first half.

Khalil Mack was as advertised in his debut. The edge rusher stripped and stole the ball from QB DeShone Kizer, and later picked off Kizer and ran it into the end zone for a TD. Meanwhile, the Seahawks struggled to contain Broncos QB Case Keenum, who went off for 329 yards and three TDs. That said, they did intercept Keenum three times, including one each from safeties Earl Thomas and Bradley McDougald, the only safety duo to record INTs in Week 1.

But the Bears’ strong first-half defensive effort against the Packers and Seahawks’ bend-don’t-break defense doesn’t mean their Monday showdown is destined to stay under the posted total.

Seattle’s offense generated just 306 total yards, but Russell Wilson still nearly led the Seahawks to the win, going for 298 yards passing and three TDs. Six sacks for 56 yards hurt the overall number. Bears second-year QB Mitchell Trubisky played conservatively, throwing for 171 yards, no TDs and no INTs with his new receiving corps. One week under their belts may allow the offense to open up.

And while Chicago’s defense dominated in the first half at Lambeau, it was torched by Rodgers after the break for 273 passing yards. If Wilson and the Seahawks found something from that game to exploit and can avoid the turnovers, Seattle can certainly pile up the points.

If each team scores as many points as it did in Week 1, the Over hits with points to spare.

Tierney has evaluated all of these circumstances and knows there’s a huge x-factor that ultimately determines whether Seahawks-Bears goes over or under. And he’s sharing it over at SportsLine.

So which side of the Seahawks-Bears total should you back on Monday? And what x-factor sends the game over or under? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Tierney’s huge over-under pick, all from the famed sportswriter riding a 56-30 streak on NFL totals.