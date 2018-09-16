MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Chris Sale goes three scoreless, Red Sox outlast Mets and Jacob deGrom

As is usually the case on Sunday, we’ve got a full slate with plenty of day baseball (and plenty of playoff implications). Let’s jump in …

Sunday’s scores

Red Sox 4, Mets 3 (box score)

Blue Jays 3, Yankees 2 (box score)

Orioles 8, White Sox 4 (box score)

Rays 5, Athletics 4 (box score)

Tigers 6, Indians 4 (box score)

Nationals 6, Braves 4 (box score)

Marlins 6, Phillies 4 (box score)

Astros 5, Diamondbacks 4 (box score)

Pirates 3, Brewers 2 (box score)

Twins at Royals (GameTracker) — stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Reds 2, Cubs 1 (box score)

Rockies at Giants (GameTracker) — stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Mariners at Angels (GameTracker) — stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Rangers at Padres (GameTracker) — stream regionally on fuboTV (Try for free)

Dodgers at Cardinals, 8:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Sale, deGrom square off

- Advertisement -

The Mets and Red Sox on Sunday concluded their interleague series in Fenway, and uber-aces Jacob deGrom and Chris Sale were on the mound. How rare is such a duel? Check this out:

Yep, rare indeed. We knew, however, that it wasn’t going to be a truly classic duel. That’s because Sale, who recently returned from shoulder woes, was going to be quite limited in his workload, as the juggernaut Red Sox focus on getting and keeping him healthy for a deep playoff run. Even in limited action, though, Sale sparkled …

With that effort, he lowered his ERA for the season down to 1.92, and he’s also now got 222 strikeouts in 150 innings.

As for deGrom, he struck out eight of the first 11 batters he faced but ran into some trouble in the third, as Brock Holt touched him for a homer (just the 10th home run deGrom has allowed this season):

Overall, though, deGrom had a strong day against one of MLB‘s best offenses …

That means deGrom hasn’t allowed more than three runs in a start since his outing against the Marlins way back yonder on April 10. His ERA for the season now stands at 1.78, and he’s struck out 251 batters in 202 innings. He’s the leading candidate for the NL Cy Young award, and in a muddled year deGrom has a real shot at the MVP hardware.

The Red Sox prevailed for win No. 103 on the year. It may have been costly, though, as AL MVP candidate Mookie Betts injured himself trying to throw out a runner at the plate in the sixth. The update …

Cancel the panic. Alex Cora said Mookie Betts is fine and should start Tuesday, probably as the DH. Just a little sore. It was Bradley who called it to their attention. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 16, 2018

Betts’ status, suffice it to say, bears close monitoring.

Brewers fail to make up ground on Cubs

The Cubs on Sunday fell to the Reds thanks in part to Luis Castillo, who worked 6 2/3 strong innings, and homers from Scott Schebler and Phil Ervin. That means the Brewers, just up I-94, had a chance to make up ground in the NL Central. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, Trevor Williams worked six scoreless and Corey Dickerson gathered three hits. In the end, a ninth-inning rally came up just short, and the Brewers dropped the key rubber match against Pittsburgh. That means the Brewers remain 2 1/2 games behind the Cubs. There’s still time to make up that ground, but the Brewers have no more head-to-head games remaining against Chicago left in the regular season. Sunday was an opportunity missed.

‘Cutch stays hot for Yanks

Veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen got off to a slow start after the Yankees acquired him just prior to the Aug. 31 waiver-period deadline, but the weekend series in Toronto has been a coming out party of sorts for the former NL MVP. He’s been exceptionally patient on the Yankees’ watch, which is mostly why he boasted a nifty .383 OBP as a Yank coming into the weekend. However, he hadn’t done much else at the plate.

Against the Jays, though, McCutchen went 4 for 8 with a pair of walks in the first two games of the series. Then on Sunday he did this:

Coming into this season, McCutchen boasted a strong slash line of .220/.421/.463 (138 OPS+) as a Yankee, and this blast will of course bump those numbers up even more. Counting his work with the Giants in 2018, that’s McCutchen’s 19th home run of the season. It’s also his second in the last three days. Even after Aaron Judge returns to full action, ‘Cutch could continue to be a valuable part of the Yankee roster.

In this one, though, McCutchen’s efforts weren’t enough, and the Yankees lost the rubber match of the series.

Rays keep winning

Tampa Bay held off a ninth-inning A’s rally and pushed its record to a season-best 16 games over .500. Thanks to the strength at the top of the AL, they have little chance at the playoffs (the Rays are now six games behind Oakland for the second wild-card spot), but Kevin Cash’s squad is an impressive 28-13 since the start of August. They’ve also now ensured their first winning season since 2013.

As for the A’s, the consolation is that Khris Davis cracked his 43rd home run of the season to extend his MLB lead in the category.

Palka makes a little White Sox history

Twenty-six-year-old journeyman rookie Daniel Palka has been a bit of a pleasant surprise for the White Sox this season. Coming into Sunday, he boasted a 108 OPS+ for the season with 22 home runs in 110 games. Then came homer No. 23. Homer No. 23 on the season not only makes Palka the team leader in that category (despite his not being called up until late April), but also means this:

Most HR by a #WhiteSox rookie lefty: 23 DANIEL PALKA, 2018

22 Pete Ward, 1963

18 Jeff Liefer, 2001

18 Carlos May, 1969

17 Chris Singleton, 1999 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) September 16, 2018

It remains to be seen whether Palka will be an integral part of the Sox’s rebuild, but it’s been a fine rookie season no matter what the future holds.

Quick hits

Live team updates