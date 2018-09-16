GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting

Gordon County, GA (WDEF) – In the early morning hours on Sunday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Georgia State Patrol and the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 12:09 a.m., a Gordon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Santiago Alberto Franco Marquez, 35, of Calhoun.

A pursuit ensued continuing for approximately 15 minutes, involving the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Calhoun Police Department.

A Georgia State Patrol Trooper attempted a box maneuver when Marquez struck the Trooper’s vehicle and also made impact with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle at the intersection of Harris Beamer Road and LaVista Drive in Gordon County.

The Trooper exited his vehicle at which time Marquez continued to strike the Trooper’s vehicle. The Trooper fired one shot into the driver’s side window of Marquez’s vehicle.

Marquez fled through the passenger’s side on foot and was apprehended about 100 yards away after being tased by a Gordon County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Marquez sustained a hand injury and was transported to Floyd Hospital where he was treated and released into the custody of the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with Aggravated Assault on an Officer, Attempting to Elude, and other traffic violations.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Cherokee Circuit District Attorney for review.