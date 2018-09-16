Fantasy Football Week 2: Contrarian DFS plays for FanDuel and DraftKings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, “Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports.”

As we head into Week 2 there seems to be a few assumptions everyone else has decided to take as fact that I’m just not sure about. Washington may have a good defense and a great running game, but I don’t feel as sure about that stack as some seem to. Maybe Patrick Mahomes deserves to be the chalk at quarterback in his second consecutive road game against a sure playoff team. Maybe Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey destroy a wounded Falcons defense despite the fact that their Panthers offense is just as beat up. If that’s the chalk you’re chasing this week, at least mix in some of these contrarian plays.

As always, I’m using ownership projections from @UFCollective. You can get their full projected ownership here.

Andrew Luck is my No. 4 quarterback by projected Fantasy points. He’s outside of the top-eight by cost on each site. Normally when this happens a player gets pretty chalky, but not this week with Luck. I’m not sure he’ll be good on a per pass basis, but with that Colts defense I do believe he’ll have to throw the ball 40-plus times. And as I said above, I’m not sold on the idea that Washington has some elite defense you just can’t penetrate. Put a Luck stack together with T.Y. Hilton (underpriced and underowned) as well as Eric Ebron, who is below three percent ownership on both sites.

After the first 16 NFL games of 2018 there should be one thing that’s crystal clear: The Buffalo Bills are awful. No, I don’t think Josh Allen or a long flight for the Chargers is going to change that. Melvin Gordon is a great cash game play and I’ll have some exposure in tournaments as well. But sneaky play here is Austin Ekeler. If this is just a normal game you should expect 8-10 touches for Ekeler with a decent chance at one big play for a score. But if the Chargers do what the Ravens did last week, we might see 8-10 touches from Ekeler in the second half alone. Pair him with the Chargers defense, even if they’re chalky.

Generally, five percent projected ownership is the cutoff for this piece but I need to tell you guys to play Jarvis Landry. This projects to be one of the highest scoring games of the weekend and Landry projects to be one of the highest targeted receivers in Week 2. More importantly, Todd Haley is using Landry like a No. 1 receiver, not Danny Amendola. I don’t believe the Saints secondary was as bad as it looked in Week 1, but with Landry getting double-digit targets on a fast track it’s hard to see how he fails. He’s a better deal on FanDuel, even though he’s $400 more. I’ll have him in nearly 50 percent of my FanDuel tournament lineups this week.

Very rarely in DFS we get the opportunity to play one of the elite players at a position against a bad defense with low ownership. Today is one of those days. Ertz had a terrible season debut against the Falcons but that was more his own doing, with a couple of bad drops. Tampa Bay’s secondary is in shambles and I’d expect both Ertz and Nelson Agholor to get whatever they want in this game. Target both with confidence.

