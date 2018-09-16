Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26 identify Joe Musgrove, Tyler Glasnow as sleepers

By
CBS News
-
0

The waiver wire offers some surprisingly useful two-start options for Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) as we continue with the week-to-week crapshoot that is forecasting pitching matchups during September roster expansion.

They won’t all end up being two-start options, of course. Already, several lost that status over the weekend, and several more will as Week 26 unfolds.

- Advertisement -

Case in point: I already have it on good authority that Felix Pena won’t be making two starts in Week 26, despite what you may have seen, so I haven’t included him here (as much as I’d like to). Who have I included? Joe Musgrove, Tyler Glasnow and Brad Keller. Those are the big three, the ones who are both highly available and performing well enough that you won’t hate yourself for starting them if they end up making only one start. That’s an important consideration this time of year.

So how cautiously do you want to play it? I feel pretty good about using any of the top 16 on this list, going by the what-if-he-makes-only-one-start standard, but if you’re playing from behind and have to make your own luck, each of the next four — Wade Miley, Aaron Sanchez, Andrew Suarez and Ryan Borucki — has special matchups and enough upside to make the most of them even if it’s a lower-probability play.

Two-start pitchers for Week 26
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Aaron Nola, PHI vs. NYM at ATL
2 Blake Snell, TB at TEX at TOR
3 Patrick Corbin, ARI vs. CHC vs. COL
4 Corey Kluber, CLE vs. CHW vs. BOS
5 Zack Wheeler, NYM at PHI at WAS
6 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL vs. STL vs. PHI
7 Miles Mikolas, STL at ATL vs. SF
8 J.A. Happ, NYY vs. BOS vs. BAL
9 Jon Gray, COL at LAD at ARI
10 Joe Musgrove, PIT* vs. KC vs. MIL
11 Jake Arrieta, PHI vs. NYM at ATL
12 Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD vs. COL vs. SD
13 Tyler Glasnow, TB* at TEX at TOR
14 Kyle Hendricks, CHC at ARI at CHW
15 Brad Keller, KC* at PIT at DET
16 Anibal Sanchez, ATL* vs. STL vs. PHI
17 Wade Miley, MIL vs. CIN at PIT
18 Aaron Sanchez, TOR at BAL vs. TB
19 Andrew Suarez, SF at SD at STL
20 Ryan Borucki, TOR* at BAL vs. TB
21 Wade LeBlanc, SEA* at HOU at TEX
22 Anthony DeSclafani, CIN at MIL at MIA
23 Nathan Eovaldi, BOS at NYY at CLE
24 Framber Valdez, HOU* vs. SEA vs. LAA
25 Jordan Zimmermann, DET vs. MIN vs. KC
26 Erick Fedde, WAS at MIA vs. NYM
27 Jason Vargas, NYM at PHI at WAS
28 Trevor Richards, MIA vs. WAS vs. CIN
29 Daniel Norris, DET vs. MIN vs. KC
30 Bryan Mitchell, SD* vs. SF at LAD
31 Adrian Sampson, TEX vs. TB vs. SEA
32 Dylan Covey, CHW at CLE vs. CHC

*RP-eligible

Report a Typo
SHARE