Dwyane Wade announces he's returning to Miami Heat for one final season

Dwyane Wade will ride off into the NBA sunset after one final season in 2018-19.

The future Hall of Famer announced Sunday evening he plans to rejoin the Miami Heat, the franchise that made him the No. 5 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, for one final campaign this upcoming year. He made it known in a video posted to his Twitter entitled “One Last Dance.”

“I feel it’s right to ask you guys to join me for one last dance, for one last season,” said Wade. “I’ve given this game everything that I’ve had, and I’m happy about that. And I’m gonna give it for one last season, everything I have.”

Wade, a 12-time NBA All-Star, has won three NBA championships during his illustrious career — all with the Heat. He had a brief stint with the Chicago Bulls in 2016-17 and an even more brief stint in 2017-18 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but save for that, his entire professional career has been with the Heat. So, fittingly, he’ll make the last season of his career with the one that helped build him into the superstar he is today.