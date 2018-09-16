Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Score, live updates, results, highlights, statistics for 'Sunday Night Football'

The Giants and Cowboys enter Sunday night’s matchup tied for last place in the NFC East after losses last week. But by the end of the evening, one of these teams will be in a three-way tie for first place with the Redskins and Eagles.

New York spent the offseason upgrading the offensive line, though you wouldn’t have known it after watching Eli Manning run for his life against the Jaguars in Week 1, but there are reasons for optimism; the O-line should improve — and Manning will too — Odell Beckham Jr. is completely healthy, Evan Engram has a chance to be one of the league’s best young tight ends, and the team used its third-overall pick on running back Saquon Barkley, adding much-needed balance to an offense that was among the NFL‘s worst a season ago.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, remain an enigma. The offensive line has been beset with injuries and the front office did little to find Dak Prescott help at wide receiver after parting ways with Dez Bryant. The defense should be better than it was last year but that won’t matter if Dallas can’t regularly find the end zone. Last week in Carolina, the Cowboys were down 16-0 before finally getting on the board late in the 4th quarter.

