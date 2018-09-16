Cristiano Ronaldo finds scoring touch for Juventus with two goals in 15 minutes vs. Sassuolo

After failing to score in his first three official matches with Juventus, it was only a matter of time before Cristiano Ronaldo went off and regained his scoring touch. And that happened on Sunday. Juve played Sassuolo in Serie A play, and Ronaldo found the back of the net twice in a 15-minute span early in the second half to get on the board.

His first goal was one of the easiest he’s had, finishing a loose ball into a pretty much wide open goal:

His second was classic Ronaldo. The Portuguese star used his speed down the flank and finished perfectly across the box to the far post. Take a look:

And that has to feel good. You could tell frustration was mounting with very little going his way in the opening games, but this goal will give him even more confidence and ease some of the pressure. It’s also good timing, with the Champions League group stage beginning this week.