College football scores, schedule, games today: Alabama romps, Akron scores historic win over Northwestern

The college football season rolls along Saturday with Week 3 action, although numerous scheduled contests have been canceled due to the effects of Hurricane Florence making landfall. Still, Week 3 will see some exciting games featuring some of the top-ranked teams in the country, and the day kicks off with the No. 5 team in the nation seeking redemption from an upset within the conference last season.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 3. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day’s best plays and live gametrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 3 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 5 Oklahoma 37, Iowa State 27 — Recap

No. 8 Notre Dame 22, Vanderbilt 17– Box score

No. 12 LSU 22, No. 7 Auburn 21 — Recap

No. 24 Oklahoma State 44, Boise State 21 — Recap

No. 19 Michigan 45, SMU 20 — Box score

No. 1 Alabama 62, Ole Miss 7 — Box score

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 15 TCU (Arlington, Texas) — ABC — LIVE Updates

No. 22 USC at Texas — 8 p.m. on Fox — LIVE updates

No. 10 Washington at Utah — 10 p.m. on ESPN — GameTracker

Click here for the full Week 3 college football scoreboard.

Alabama went off against Ole Miss

At some point, we might want to consider passing a rule that says Alabama can’t have an awesome quarterback on top of everything else. Sure, Ole Miss has a bad defense, but Alabama also has Tua Tagovailoa, and when you put those two things together, things like this happen.

Tua finished with 191 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw two touchdowns himself, and Alabama crushed Ole Miss 62-7. It was 49-7 at halftime, but the Tide showed mercy. It probably could have scored 100 had it wanted to.

Northwestern blows lead against Akron

Just in case the Big Ten wasn’t having a bad enough day, Northwestern managed to blow a 21-3 halftime lead over Akron. The Zips exploded in the second half and held on for a 39-34 win over the Wildcats in Evanston on Saturday night. It was Akron’s first win against a Big Ten team since 1894. Yes, over 124 years.

Mizzou beats Purdue with game-winning FG as time expires

Missouri and Purdue played one of the more entertaining games of the day that most people likely skipped. Drew Lock threw for 375 yards and 3 touchdowns while Purdue’s David Blough set a school record with 572 passing yards and 3 touchdowns of his own. In the end, though, it all came down to the leg of Missouri kicker Tucker McCann who split the uprights from 25 yards out as time expired to give the Tigers the win.

Bobby Petrino narrowly avoids loss to his old team

Last week, Western Kentucky lost to Maine 31-28. This week, Western Kentucky was beating Louisville and its former coach Bobby Petrino 14-3 at halftime. Petrino didn’t spend long at Western Kentucky, coaching only a year with the Hilltoppers before returning to Louisville for his second stint with the Cardinals, and his Cardinals managed to come back in the second half to win 20-17.

Alan Bowman leads Texas Tech past Houston

Texas Tech’s quarterbacks might change, but the box scores always look the same. Alan Bowman, Tech’s freshman QB, threw for 605 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a 63-49 win over Houston. It was a defensive struggle for the ages. Bowman broke a former Texas Tech QB’s record in the process.

#texasTech QB Alan Bowman just passed Pat Mahomes Big 12 FR Record with 605 passing yards and five TD passes. Bowman, a true freshman, looks like Kingsbury’s next stud quarterback. Tech up 63-42 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 15, 2018

Arkansas’ nonconference nightmare continues

Last week, the Razorbacks blew an 18-point lead over Colorado State and lost 34-27. Well, the Hogs won’t blow a lead this week because they haven’t had one. North Texas is taking it to the Hogs, leading 37-10 in the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame holds off Vanderbilt

Notre Dame sure is making a habit of winning close games early in the season. They began the year with a seven-point win over Michigan, beat Ball State by eight last week and hung on to beat Vanderbilt 22-17 on Saturday. Vanderbilt will probably look back at this play and wonder what could have been.

Troy gets another Power Five win

Last season, Troy shocked the world when it went to Baton Rouge and beat LSU. This year, the Trojans added the Nebraska Cornhuskers to their list of Power Five conquests. Troy beat Nebraska 24-19 on Saturday thanks to turnovers and special teams. Nebraska turned the ball over three times, including an interception on its final possession of the game after getting the ball back down only five points. Troy had a 17-0 lead at halftime and spent the second half clinging to that lead with everything it had — and it paid off. Neal Brown is going to be a hot commodity on the coaching market this winter.

Boise State’s top corner is out vs. Oklahoma State

Boise State will take on Oklahoma State in Stillwater without one of its top defenders. Cornerback Tyler Horton is out with an undisclosed injury he sustained against UConn in Week 2. Horton led the Broncos with 11 passes broken up and was an All-Mountain West selection.

Kansas is a football school now

Last week, Kansas ended a 46-game road losing streak when it beat Central Michigan. This week, the Jayhawks beat up on Rutgers at home. Kansas destroyed the Scarlet Knights 55-14, thanks in large part to two pick-sixes from its defense. Basketball season might have to wait a bit longer in Lawrence.

Temple honors Jordan McNair for Maryland game



This’ll probably — for good reason — be a reoccurring theme throughout the season. Temple announced on its Twitter account this morning that it will sport a No. 79 decal to honor Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who passed away this summer during a strenuous workout session. Maryland has already been doing this, but it’s nice to see other programs get in on it, too.