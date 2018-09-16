Coaches Poll top 25: Texas A&M arrives, UCF passes Boise State in college football rankings

Following an eventful Week 3 of the college football season, the Amway Coaches Poll reflects the ever-changing landscape that comes with big wins and unexpected losses.

Entering the poll for the first time this season is Texas A&M, which is 2-1 with first-year coach Jimbo Fisher following a 48-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Can the Aggies stay ranked, though? A road trip to Alabama is next on the schedule. Also, UCF jumped Boise State essentially by not playing North Carolina in Week 3 due to Hurricane Florence. Meanwhile, the Broncos plummeted from No. 17 to No. 24 after a 44-21 loss to Oklahoma State. That puts the Knights as the highest-ranked Group of Five team.

Other shakeups include LSU rising all the way to No. 6 after coming back to beat Auburn 22-21. Wisconsin fell to No. 16 after the 24-21 home upset to BYU.

Here’s the poll in its entirety:

Alabama (60) Clemson (2) Georgia Ohio State (1) Oklahoma LSU Stanford Notre Dame Penn State Virginia Tech Auburn Washington West Virginia Mississippi State Oklahoma State Wisconsin TCU UCF Oregon Miami Michigan Texas A&M Michigan State Boise State Boston College

Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 Arizona State

Others Receiving Votes: Kentucky 98; Duke 55; South Florida 45; Colorado 41; South Carolina 40; Iowa 36; Washington State 35; Brigham Young 30; Missouri 21; NC State 19; Appalachian State 13; Syracuse 11; California 11; Utah 10; Cincinnati 10; Texas 9; North Texas 5; Troy 4; Minnesota 3; San Diego State 3; Florida 3; Arizona State 3; Houston 2; Tennessee 2; Arkansas State 2; Vanderbilt 2; Fresno State 1.