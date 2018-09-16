Coaches Poll top 25: Texas A&M arrives, UCF passes Boise State in college football rankings

Following an eventful Week 3 of the college football season, the Amway Coaches Poll reflects the ever-changing landscape that comes with big wins and unexpected losses.
Entering the poll for the first time this season is Texas A&M, which is 2-1 with first-year coach Jimbo Fisher following a 48-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Can the Aggies stay ranked, though? A road trip to Alabama is next on the schedule. Also, UCF jumped Boise State essentially by not playing North Carolina in Week 3 due to Hurricane Florence. Meanwhile, the Broncos plummeted from No. 17 to No. 24 after a 44-21 loss to Oklahoma State. That puts the Knights as the highest-ranked Group of Five team.
Other shakeups include LSU rising all the way to No. 6 after coming back to beat Auburn 22-21. Wisconsin fell to No. 16 after the 24-21 home upset to BYU.
Here’s the poll in its entirety:
- Alabama (60)
- Clemson (2)
- Georgia
- Ohio State (1)
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Stanford
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Virginia Tech
- Auburn
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Mississippi State
- Oklahoma State
- Wisconsin
- TCU
- UCF
- Oregon
- Miami
- Michigan
- Texas A&M
- Michigan State
- Boise State
- Boston College
Schools Dropped Out: No. 25 Arizona State
Others Receiving Votes: Kentucky 98; Duke 55; South Florida 45; Colorado 41; South Carolina 40; Iowa 36; Washington State 35; Brigham Young 30; Missouri 21; NC State 19; Appalachian State 13; Syracuse 11; California 11; Utah 10; Cincinnati 10; Texas 9; North Texas 5; Troy 4; Minnesota 3; San Diego State 3; Florida 3; Arizona State 3; Houston 2; Tennessee 2; Arkansas State 2; Vanderbilt 2; Fresno State 1.