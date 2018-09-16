Canelo vs. GGG 2 results: Rematch delivered in a big way and Twitter couldn't get enough

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin put on an absolute show on Saturday night, giving us a rematch that was, incredibly, better than their original showdown almost exactly one year ago. The two traded punishing shots for all 12 rounds, giving judges a highly difficult task. In the end, it was Alvarez who earned a majority decision to become the earn WBA, WBC, IBO, The Ring and lineal middleweight belts.
Whatever people may think of the undercard on this pay-per-view event, which featured three early stoppages but also multiple knockout of the year candidates, the main event was certainly everything it was billed to be. It wasn’t a surprise to see celebrities and fans alike take to Twitter to proclaim their love of the fight.
After a draw in their first fight, and a razor thin decision victory for Alvarez in the second, everything seems lined up for a trilogy. Only time will tell if that comes to pass though. So for now, we’ll just have to revel in what was one of the best fights in recent memory — perhaps all-time.