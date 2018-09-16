Canelo vs. GGG 2 results: Rematch delivered in a big way and Twitter couldn't get enough

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin put on an absolute show on Saturday night, giving us a rematch that was, incredibly, better than their original showdown almost exactly one year ago. The two traded punishing shots for all 12 rounds, giving judges a highly difficult task. In the end, it was Alvarez who earned a majority decision to become the earn WBA, WBC, IBO, The Ring and lineal middleweight belts.

Whatever people may think of the undercard on this pay-per-view event, which featured three early stoppages but also multiple knockout of the year candidates, the main event was certainly everything it was billed to be. It wasn’t a surprise to see celebrities and fans alike take to Twitter to proclaim their love of the fight.

All time classic fight between Canelo and GGG! It was plenty of action from the 1st to the 12th round. Tonight’s fight reminded me of Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2018

Best boxing Fight in recent history!!! — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) September 16, 2018

After a draw in their first fight, and a razor thin decision victory for Alvarez in the second, everything seems lined up for a trilogy. Only time will tell if that comes to pass though. So for now, we’ll just have to revel in what was one of the best fights in recent memory — perhaps all-time.