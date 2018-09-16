Bradley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 21-year-old

Update: BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – He has been found.

Previous Story: The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a missing and endangered man.

The Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Jonathan Jones was last seen around 3:00 pm on Tunnel Hill Road wearing a grey Army t-shirt and blue shorts.

According to officials, he stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office says he likes to go in the woods.

Anyone with information that could help locate Jonathan Jones, please call the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office at 423-728-7311.