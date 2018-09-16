2018 WWE Hell in a Cell results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, highlights

The match card for 2018 WWE Hell in a Cell may not be long, but the first pay-per-view of the fall is packed with highly-anticipated matches featuring some of WWE’s top superstars. Sunday night in San Antonio, Texas, is the first PPV as the company commences its end-of-year sprint in which it will go head-to-head with football for the next four-plus months.

Six titles will be on the line at the AT&T Center, though neither midcard championship will be contested on the show. There are also two namesake Hell in a Cell matches with one slated for the main event and another expected to go down earlier during the program. Ronda Rousey will defend her newly-won Raw women’s championship for the first time, and there’s a lot of speculation as to what direction WWE will go in that match.

2018 WWE Hell in a Cell matches

Universal Championship (Hell in a Cell): Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Mick Foley will serve as the special guest referee

2018 WWE Hell in a Cell live results, highlights

2018 WWE Hell in a Cell recap, grades

SmackDown Tag Team Championship — New Day (c) def. Rusev Day via pinfall to retain the titles (Kickoff Show): Aiden English was the recipient of the hot tag, which not only injected some energy into the sparse crowd but looked to telegraph the finish. Instead, after English kicked out of an elevated double stomp by Kofi Kingston, Rusev Day took over outside the ring by taking down Kingston and Big E with a couple strong maneuvers. When Rusev went to the corner in an attempt to take out Kingston, English tagged himself in to Rusev’s dismay. Rusev missed a splash from the middle rope, but English followed by hitting one on Kingston only to get a two count. He then locked Kingston in Rusev’s Accolade, and Rusev prevented a breakup from Big E with a Matchka Kick. With Kingston not submitting but the Accolade still locked in, Rusev called for the tag. This distracted English and allowed Kingston to worm his way out and hit Trouble in Paradise on English as Big E knocked Rusev out of the ring and held him down outside. This definitely delivered as a fun 10-minute match, though the crowd would have popped huge if Rusev Day won. Grade: B-

Baron Corbin confronts Mick Foley backstage: Before the show, Foley said he’s excited to have the “best seat in the house” for the main event. Corbin put himself over as doing a good job as acting general manager and rejected Foley as he attempted to offer some advice for succeeding at the position. Foley looked dismayed at this.

Hell in a Cell — Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton: This match will open the main show.