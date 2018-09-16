2018 WWE Hell in a Cell live stream, watch online, start time, WWE Network, match card

One of the most anticipated WWE pay-per-view events of the year has arrived with Hell in a Cell set to take place on Sunday night live from San Antonio, Texas. This year’s event is scheduled to see two matches on Sunday take place within the confines of the infamous, unforgiving structure with the universal championship from the Raw brand being defended in one of those bouts with a very special guest referee joining the party.
Below is all the information you need to catch the Hell in a Cell event on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Hell in a Cell predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show and check back in for live coverage of the event.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast — In This Corner with Brian Campbell — where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.
2018 WWE Hell in a Cell viewing information
Date: Sunday, Sept. 16
Location: AT&T Center — San Antonio, Texas
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
2018 WWE Hell in a Cell match card
- Universal Championship (Hell in a Cell Match): Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman w/ Mick Foley as special guest referee
- WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe
- Raw Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Hell in a Cell Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton
- Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse
- Raw Tag Team Championship: Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: New Day (c) vs. Rusev Day