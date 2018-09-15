Woodbine Mile 2018 odds, contenders, lineup: Horse racing legend who nailed Triple Crown races makes picks

The 2018 Woodbine Mile runs Saturday from Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto. A nine-horse field will go to post at 4:48 p.m. ET for the $800,000 race with a berth in November’s Breeders’ Cup at Churchill Downs on the line. Delta Price, who nearly broke the one-mile course record in his lone race at Woodbine on June 30, is the morning-favorite 5-2 Woodbine Mile odds. Oscar Performance, the multiple Grade I winner trained by Brian Lynch and ridden by Jose Ortiz, is the second-biggest favorite at 7-2. Before you lock in your 2018 Woodbine Mile picks, you need to see what legendary horse racing expert Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg has to say.

If you put $50 on Goldberg’s Preakness picks last year, you would have won over $11,000. You’d also be rolling in it if you followed his picks for the Arlington Million in August, as he nailed his exacta by fading the favorite to a huge payout. He also picked a 39-1 horse to show in the Secretariat Stakes, and that one paid off too.

Goldberg was also dead-on about the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park, as he nailed the top four horses in order, winning his exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He even won the Pick 4 at Monmouth that weekend. In mid-August, he confidently picked Accelerate to take the Pacific Classic. The horse went out and won the Grade I race by more than 12 lengths.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. Last year at the Preakness, for example, he chatted up Chad Brown, the trainer for Cloud Computing, before the race. “He was training off the charts, was Chad’s top horse all year, and had a tough trip in the Wood Memorial,” Goldberg said. “Brown skipped him for the Kentucky Derby, rested him, and trained him up for the Preakness.”

When Goldberg learned Javier Castellano was getting off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing, the Hammer pounced on the 14-1 long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. Cloud Computing, of course, surged late and beat Classic Empire in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Senior Investment — a 30-1 long shot on the Preakness odds board Goldberg liked nearly as much — finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn’t have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year. He followed that up by pegging Justify as the horse to beat at the Belmont, and we all know what happened.

Now that the 2018 Woodbine Mile lineup is set, Goldberg is releasing his picks, predictions and exotic bets over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he’s not going with Mr Havercamp, one of the favorites at 6-1. The horse has experience on this track and will be ridden by a local jockey, but Goldberg feels the competition is simply too strong here.

Instead, Goldberg is all-in on an underdog with an intriguing X Factor that puts him over the edge. He’s including the horse in his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets, and so should you. Anyone who follows his lead could benefit big-time.

So what are Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg’s 2018 Woodbine Mile picks? And which underdog should you back? Check out the 2018 Woodbine Mile odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg’s picks for the Woodbine Mile.

Delta Prince (5-2)

Oscar Performance (7-2)

Lord Glitters (4-1)

Mr Havercamp (6-1)

Divisidero (8-1)

Storm Antarctic (8-1)

Good Samaritan (10-1)

La Sardane (15-1)

Vanish (20-1)