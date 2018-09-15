Wisconsin vs. BYU score: Cougars score shocking upset of No. 6 Badgers in Madison

Wisconsin entered last season’s Big Ten Championship Game with a shot at winning the conference and earning a shot in the College Football Playoff. With star running back Jonathan Taylor, quarterback Alex Hornibrook and stars littering both lines of scrimmage, thoughts of another fall filled with playoff hopes swirled around Madison all offseason.

After Saturday’s clunker against BYU, those hopes are gone.

Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone missed a 42-yard field goal with 41 seconds left to send No. 6 Wisconsin to a 24-21 loss at Camp Randall Stadium. With a loss to unranked BYU on its resume, Wisconsin will need a ton of luck to get back in the mix in November.

