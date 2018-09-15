Week 2 NFL injuries: Josh Gordon ruled out, Aaron Rodgers practices Saturday

Three starting quarterbacks are in danger of missing Sunday’s Week 2 action after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. And the Browns downgraded three players to out, including one key pass-catcher, on Saturday.

Packers star Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice at all during week after leading his team to a comeback win over the Bears on Sunday night on a sprained knee. However, he did return to practice on Saturday, NFL.com reports, and the team isn’t ruling out he’ll suit up for Week 2, listing their starter as questionable for the game. The Packers are already carrying two backups behind Rodgers in DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle, so we won’t necessarily be tipped to Rodgers’ status based on what the Packers do in terms of roster moves on Saturday.

Steelers signal caller Ben Roethlisberger was able to practice in full on Friday following two missed practiced due to an elbow injury. Indications are that he’ll be out there for what could be a shootout with the Chiefs. Joshua Dobbs would get the call if Roethlisberger can’t go.

Titans starter Marcus Mariota practiced in full on Wednesday, but he was limited on both Thursday and Friday, putting his status in doubt. Coach Mike Vrabel told the media on Friday that he expects both Mariota and backup Blaine Gabbert to play in the team’s matchup with the Texans.

The Browns ruled three players out on Saturday, including receiver Josh Gordon. The receiver, who drew an accidental start in Week 1, caught a touchdown in his team’s tie against the Steelers in the opener. But he’s dealing with a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the Browns’ road game against the Saints.

Below, we’re covering every final injury report as it’s released on Friday and Saturday to get you all the information you need to know before making your bets or setting your Fantasy lineups. Check back throughout the weekend for updates as they become available.

Colts at Redskins (-6)

The Colts looked like they might have Castonzo back for this game after he showed up as a limited participant on Wednesday, but he missed the next two days of practice and will leave the team shorthanded on the offensive line again. Mack was able to practice in full for the first time on Friday, improving his chances of making his debut this week. Richardson popped up on the injury report for the first time on Thursday, though he was listed as practicing in full. He didn’t practice at all on Friday and looks on the wrong side of questionable at this point.

Panthers at Falcons (-6)

The Panthers have massive issues on the offensive line with Turner out and right tackle Daryl Williams on IR. The team could end up playing a free agent signed this week at left tackle in Chris Clark, with rookie Taylor Moton moving to the right side. That would mean three spots on the IR would have new starters, a tough task for any offense to overcome. The Falcons will be missing their top running back, which is a huge blow to his Fantasy owners. Tevin Coleman figures to get all the work he can handle, with rookie Ito Smith mixing in as well.

Vikings at Packers (NL)

The Vikings are relatively healthy for this game, but the already shaky offensive line will be missing a starter with Elflein remaining sidelined. Brett Jones took his place in Week 1 as the offensive line gave up three sacks while allowing just 3.6 yards per carry in a win over the 49ers. Rodgers didn’t practice during week but draws a questionable tag for the key matchup with the defending NFC North champs. He did get in a practice on Saturday but remains a gametime decision, so we’ll have to wait until Sunday to see how he feels. Top target Davante Adams is also questionable after limited sessions on Thursday and Friday.

Chargers (-7.5) at Bills

The Chargers remain without key pass rusher Joey Bosa, who could still miss multiple weeks as he deals with a foot injury. Barksdale played just 15 snaps in the opener before suffering his injury and giving way to Sam Tevi. The rest of the receiving corps could see a bump in targets if Benjamin can’t go, but it would likely be J.J. Jones to play the deep-ball role in the offense. The Bills will also be down a pass rusher with Lawson missing practice for the entire week. That should press Trent Murphy into a bigger role.

Texans (-3) at Titans

A lot of potentially consequential injuries in this game. The Texans had eight players limited in practice all week, including four receivers. Top wideout DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with a foot issue that may limit him even if he does play. Key pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with multiple injuries. But despite Houston’s issues, it pales to what the Titans are going through. Mariota practiced in full on Wednesday but was limited the rest of the week before drawing a questionable tag. If he plays, he won’t have either of his starting tackles, and key reserve Dennis Kelly is also in danger of missing the game. Top tight end Delanie Walker went on IR earlier in the week, but receiver Corey Davis was upgraded to a full session Friday and avoided an injury designation.

Chiefs at Steelers (-5.5)

Berry missed another week of practice as he recovers from his heel injury, and he’s unlikely to make his debut in this matchup, opening things up for the Steelers offense. Roethlisberger was able to practice in full on Friday after sitting the rest of the week, and while he’s questionable for the game, the expectation is that he’ll play. Joshua Dobbs would be in line to start if Big Ben is sidelined. B.J. Finney is likely to start at right guard in place of DeCastro. McDonald and Heyward both practiced in full on Friday and seem on the positive side of questionable, while Burns was added to the injury report on Friday as being limited.

Dolphins at Jets (-2.5)

The Dolphins look like they’ll have Parker back for this matchup after he practiced in full on Thursday and Friday. One player who won’t be with the team for a while is guard Josh Sitton, who was placed on injured reserve on Friday. The Jets will be without Martin for a second straight week as he recovers from a concussion. Maye also missed last week’s game with a foot issue, and the Jets will see how he feels Sunday morning before making a definitive decision on his status. The Jets had several other players on the injury report throughout the week, but none appeared in danger of missing the game.

Eagles (-3.5) at Buccaneers

The Eagles already knew they wouldn’t have Wentz or Jeffery for this game, but Sproles is a new absence for the team after playing a big part in the first half of the season opener. Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement will be more involved in the game plan with Sproles on the sidelines. The Bucs are down their top two cornerbacks with Grimes ruled out and Vernon Hargreaves on IR. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday but was upgraded to limited on Thursday and to practicing in full on Friday, putting him on track to play. Pierre-Paul’s status is more in doubt after seeing just two limited sessions this week.

Browns at Saints (-9.5)

Browns: WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), TE Seth DeValve (hamstring), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle), LB Christian Kirksey (shoulder, ankle) OUT

The Browns will be without one of their pass rushers as Ogbah was unable to practice all week, and on Saturday announced three more players would miss this game. That includes Gordon, who caught a TD in the team’s opener, and Kirksey, a mainstay on the team’s defense. Defensive backs Damarious Randall and E.J. Gaines practiced in full on Friday and both avoided final designations as a result. The Saints had three players limited on Thursday, including two key offensive linemen in Terron Armstead and Andrus Peat, but all three players practiced in full on Friday and avoided final injury designations.

Cardinals at Rams (-13)

The Cardinals will be missing their right tackle for the game, but their pass rush could get a boost with Golden yet to be ruled out. Key players on both sides of the ball avoided final designations for the Cardinals, with running back David Johnson and safety Budda Baker both upgraded to full participation on Friday. The Rams will likely be missing Barron for the second week in a row as the linebacker recovers from an ankle injury.

Lions at 49ers (-6)

The Lions are down a starting guard with Lang sidelined after he missed just one snap in Week 1. Kenny Wiggins is set to fill in at right guard. Blount practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday before seeing just a limited session on Friday. If he can’t go, rookie Kerryon Johnson would likely play a bigger role. Ansah was limited all week, and his absence would be a massive blow to the team’s pass rush. Goodwin was in and out of the team’s Week 1 game, and he’ll miss Week 2 entirely. That means rookie Dante Pettis will get the start after catching a touchdown in the opener. Getting Smith back at linebacker would be huge for the team with the defense dealing with a cluster of injuries at the position.

Patriots (-1) at Jaguars

Burkhead was able to participate in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday, increasing the chances he suits up for this AFC Championship Game rematch. Michel and Cannon were limited the entire week, and with Jeremy Hill on IR, the Patriots are in danger of being extremely shorthanded at running back. Speaking of running backs, Fournette was unable to practice at all this week as he recovers from a hamstring injury sustained in the team’s Week 1 win over the Giants. T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant would see more snaps if Fournette is ruled out before the game. The Jaguars had four players limited on Thursday but all practiced in full Friday and are good to go.

Raiders at Broncos (-6.5)

The Raiders are down both starting defensive tackles with Justin Ellis on IR and Hall ruled out. Brian Price was limited earlier in the week but practiced in full on Friday, so he’ll likely join fifth-round rookie Maurice Hurst in the starting lineup. Running back Marshawn Lynch and center Rodney Hudson are also good to go after being limited earlier in the week, but another starting lineman could have to miss the game if Jackson can’t get cleared on Sunday. The Broncos have 10 players on their Week 2 injury report, but all practiced in full on Friday and none received a final injury designation.

Giants at Cowboys (-3)

Vernon will miss a second straight week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain, and the Giants must do a better job of putting pressure on the quarterback this week if they’re going to get their first win. Both Sterling Shepard and Wayne Gallman are good to go after full practices Friday. Gregory was upgraded to a limited session on Friday but remains a longshot to play on Sunday night. The team does have Demarcus Lawrence available after he missed Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury. Dak Prescott was on the injury report all week while dealing with an ankle issue but was never in danger of missing this start.

Seahawks at Bears (-3.5)

