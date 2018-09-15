WATCH: North Texas fools Arkansas with fake fair catch returned for a touchdown

We may have it: the best play of the 2018 college football season — or, at least, the trickiest.

North Texas return man Keegan Brewer faked out the entire Arkansas special teams unit on this 90-yard punt return for a touchdown to put the Mean Green up 14-0. Brewer caught the punt at his own 10-yard line, but didn’t signal fair catch. When Arkansas players began to jog off the field anyway, Brewer bolted down the far sideline behind a wall of blockers all the way to the house.

If this was intentional, that’s as slick of a special teams fake-out as you’re going to find. And more importantly, when you’re a road dog, it’s a stolen score. Arkansas is coming off of a brutal loss at Colorado State. So far, at least, the Hogs are on track to drop yet another game.