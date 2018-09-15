USC vs. Texas score: Live game updates, football highlights, full coverage, stats

It’s not the Rose Bowl with the national championship on the line, but No. 22 USC and Texas have a lot to play for with their game tonight. And if it’s anything like last season’s game, it should be a fun one in Austin, Texas.

Texas desperately needs a marquee win under second-year coach Tom Herman. The Longhorns once again opened the season with a baffling loss to Maryland and simply haven’t been able to win the big game under Herman. USC, on the other hand, would like to get rid of the taste of losing to Stanford in Week 2. The Trojans have some young pieces on offense, like quarterback JT Daniels, making yet another critical start on the road.

- Advertisement -

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from USC vs. Texas. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.