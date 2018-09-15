Trump issues disaster declaration for North Carolina

President Donald Trump has issued a disaster declaration for North Carolina, the White House said Saturday. That will make federal money available to people in the counties of Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico and Pender.

Government aid can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of Florence, a tropical storm that made landfall in North Carolina on Friday as a hurricane.

Money also is available to the state, some local governments, and some private nonprofit groups on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in those counties.

Brock Long, the administrator of FEMA, also named Albert Lewis as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations, according to the declaration.

The president has tweeted about Florence multiple times over the past week. He praised emergency services responding to the storm on Friday.

“Great job FEMA, First Responders and Law Enforcement – not easy, very dangerous, tremendous talent. America is proud of you. Keep it all going – finish strong!” Mr. Trump tweeted.