Shooting on Windsor Street

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – In the early morning hours on Saturday, the Chattanooga Police responded to shooting on the 2000 block of Windsor Street.

The victim, Jeremy Harris, 29, arrived at a local hospital in a personally owned vehicle. At the time of his arrival, his injuries were non-life-threatening.

After speaking to the Harris, investigators were able to determine the crime scene location.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident and ask anyone with further information to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing and more will be released when available.