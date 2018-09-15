NASCAR at Las Vegas picks and playoff predictions 2018: Fade Kyle Busch, back Aric Almirola in South Point 400

The 2018 NASCAR Playoffs are here, starting with Sunday’s South Point 400 at 3 p.m. ET at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Two familiar names sit atop the 2018 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds board, as Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are the co-favorites at 4-1, followed closely by Martin Truex Jr. at 9-2 and Kyle Larson at 8-1.

Before you make your 2018 NASCAR at Las Vegas picks, be sure to check out what former Vegas bookmaker and NASCAR handicapper Micah Roberts has to say.

- Advertisement -

Roberts has had a solid last 12 months picking NASCAR winners. A few weeks ago, he said Harvick would dominate at Michigan, and he won with ease. Before that, he was all over Busch at Pocono, pointing to not only his 26 career starts at the track, but also his motivation to win after a late bump from Harvick the week before. The result: Busch rallied from 28th for the checkered flag.

Those are just the latest examples in a string of winners he has picked. Earlier this season, he was all-in on Harvick at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 despite two other drivers having the same field-leading odds. The result: Harvick dominated, leading for 181 of 325 laps and cruising to victory by 2.69 seconds.

At the Food City 500, Roberts said Busch “owned” Bristol and would come away with the win — he rallied to finish .63 seconds ahead of Larson for the checkered flag.

In the 2017 playoffs, Roberts picked nine of 10 winners. That was no fluke: In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15-1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Martin Truex for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40-1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.

Now, he has analyzed NASCAR at Last Vegas 2018 from every possible angle and locked in his picks. You can see his entire projected leaderboard at SportsLine.

We can tell you he’s not picking Busch, the hometown favorite and defending NASCAR Cup champion. His lone win at Vegas came in 2009, and Roberts says there are better values in the loaded 2018 South Point 400 field.

One long shot Roberts says has a strong chance to make a run at the title: Aric Almirola, a 50-1 long shot.

“He’s shown a couple times this season to have the best car on the track. All his teammates have wins. He’s close,” Roberts told SportsLine.

But for the win, Roberts is banking on a sleeper who comes into Vegas with double-digit odds. Sportsbooks aren’t giving him enough credit, and anyone who backs this driver could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway? And which longshots should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the nation’s premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.