MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Puig's three homers put Dodgers in wild card position

Puig hits three homers as Dodgers beat Cards again

The Dodgers are taking care of business against the Cardinals this weekend. So is Yasiel Puig. Puig swatted three home runs Saturday afternoon after going deep twice Friday night. It is the first three-homer game of Puig’s career.

Puig is only the ninth Dodger in history with back-to-back multi-homer games. He’s the first to do it since Cody Bellinger last June. The last guy to do it before Bellinger? Adrian Beltre in 2004.

Los Angeles went into this four-game series two games behind the Cardinals for the second NL wild card spot. Three wins in the first three games give the Dodgers a one-game lead over St. Louis for that second wild card spot.

Also, Saturday’s win moved the Dodgers into a tie with the Rockies for first place in the NL West. Colorado will face the Giants later Saturday and will look to regain their half-game lead.

Soto steals three bases for Nationals

Juan Soto’s remarkable rookie season continues. On Saturday afternoon, Soto became the first teenager in baseball history to steal three bases in a game. They were his third, fourth, and fifth stolen bases of the season.

Soto took a .303/.417/.534 (148 OPS+) batting line and 20 home runs into Saturday’s game. Only Tony Conigliaro (24 in 1964) and Bryce Harper (22 in 2012) hit more home runs as a teenager than Soto. Also, Soto has 71 walks on the season, far and away the most by a teenager in history. Rusty Staub held the previous record. He walked 59 times in 1963.

Lindor sets club leadoff homer record

Make it eight leadoff home runs for Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor. That is a new franchise single-season record. Grady Sizemore held the previous record with seven leadoff homers in 2008. Lindor and Michael Brantley opened Saturday’s game with back-to-back homers.

Lindor tied Ronald Acuna and Matt Carpenter for the 2018 league lead in leadoff homers. The all-time single-season leadoff homer record? That would be 13 by Alfonso Soriano with the 2003 Yankees.

Also, Saturday’s home run was Lindor’s 35th of the season. Manny Machado also went deep Saturday for his 35th homer. They are the first two full-time shortstops (i.e. at least 50 percent of games played at short) with 35 homers in a season since Bill Hall hit 35 with the 2006 Brewers. For real.

