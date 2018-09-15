Juventus vs. Sassuolo live stream info: How to watch Serie A, stream online

Juventus looks to make it four wins from four on Sunday when it hosts Sassuolo in Serie A action, and all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he looks to get off the mark and score his first official goal for the club, failing to do so in the first three games. It’s a match that shouldn’t be too much of a challenge for the Serie A kings, but a few defensive struggles early on in the season should give their opponents confidence at getting a result.

Here’s how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

- Advertisement -

When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: ESPN+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Juventus gets the win at home and Ronaldo finally gets off the mark scoring twice ahead of a midweek trip to Valencia to open up the Champions League group stage. Juventus 3, Sassuolo 0.