Floyd Mayweather claims he's returning to boxing in 2018 for Manny Pacquiao rematch

If Floyd Mayweather is truthful in his latest social media post, “Money” is ready to make another comeback. Mayweather, while in Japan, had a run-in with old nemesis Manny Pacquiao at a music festival. The two talked a little bit of trash before Mayweather dropped his own bit of news that he’s coming back in December 2018 to fight Pacquiao once again.

Mayweather has not fought since knocking out Conor McGregor in August 2017 in the MMA star’s first ever professional boxing match. It was Mayweather’s first knockout in a decade. Pacquiao is also coming off his first knockout win in nearly nine years when he stopped Lucas Matthysse in July in Malaysia. The two fighters first squared off in 2015 after nearly five years of negotiation and build up. The fight itself failed to reach many fans expectation and hopes as Mayweather toyed with Pacquiao for much of the fight.

Pacquiao later claimed that he was battling a shoulder injury during the bout.

If the two did square off in 2018, it would be one of the best caps imaginable for the sport after seeing Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin II, Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin, Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder and the rise of top champions like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. and Mikey Garcia all looking dominant this calendar year.