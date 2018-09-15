Fireman Ed will reportedly return for one day to lead 'J-E-T-S' chants at Jets' home opener

It’s been five years since the New York Jets had one of their most notable fans call it quits.

Ed Anzalone, more commonly known as Fireman Ed, famously walked out of a Jets home game in 2012 and, with it, retired his alter ego: a green fireman, “J-E-T-S” chant leader and unofficial stadium mascot for New York’s AFC East team.

Now, with hope renewed in the Big Apple on the heels of Sam Darnold’s big Week 1 debut, Fireman Ed is back.

As ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported Saturday, Anzalone “will dust off his helmet” and No. 42 Bruce Harper jersey for the Jets’ Sunday home opener against the Miami Dolphins. He apparently “wants to provide an ‘old-school jump start’ in a one-day cameo, starting 30 (minutes) before kickoff” at MetLife Stadium.

Before stepping down from his role as Fireman Ed in 2012, specifically the week that ex-Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez headlined the infamous “butt fumble” play, Anzalone had been leading Jets chants for more than two decades. A New York City fireman away from the football field, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999 as part of a Hall of Fans exhibit and last made a cameo during the Jets’ 2015 home opener.